On This Day in 2000: Sri Lanka Beat India by a Record Breaking 245 Runs to Win Champions Trophy

The dawn of the 21st century brought dark clouds of match-fixing for the cricketing world. Many star players were named in the scandal and many had to be banned due to their alleged involvement. The game’s credibility was in question and in a tough situation like this, participating teams played for the Champions Trophy 2000.

Despite bringing a comparatively young team, India managed to make its way to the final where it was slated to play against neighbours Sri Lanka. Winning the toss, Lanka decided to bat first and captain Sanath Jayasuriya launched a scathing attack on the Indian bowling lineup.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, Jayasuriya held his ground and continued his destructive batting. Sri Lanka was down at 116 for 4 when Russel Arnold came into joining Jayasuriya in the 28th over.

The duo stitched a strong partnership together and meanwhile, Jayasuriya completed his 100. The 166 runs partnership came to an end with the skipper’s dismissal in the 49th over, but by then Lanka was already close to a huge total. The Lankan innings ended with 299 runs on the board and Indians now needed to score 300 runs in their 50 over to seal the match.

In reply, Indian captain Saurav Ganguly walked with his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar. The two trusted names had the responsibility of giving India a good start, but Chaminda Vaas ran through the Indian top order.

Vaas dismissed the top four Indian batters, and the team was suddenly struggling at 19-4. The pressure of a huge total and the on-point Sri Lankan bowling caused a batting collapse. The Indian team was bundled in just 26.3 over with just Robin Singh crossing the double-digit mark.

Sri Lanka not only got their hands on the Champion’s Trophy but also registered one of the biggest ODI winning margins as it thrashed India by 245 runs.

