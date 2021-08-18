On This Day in 2000: Two-day Test Match between England and West Indies

The fourth Test of the five-match series during the West Indies tour of England in 2002 made its way into the history books for being the first Test match that got over within two days. West Indies suffered an annihilation during the game as they gifted an easy victory to the hosts by an innings and 39 runs.

Before the fourth Test, the five-match series was levelled at 1-1. West Indies won the first Test by an innings and 93 runs while England scripted a win in the second match by two wickets. The third game between the two sides in Manchester ended in a draw.

Playing the fourth Test at the Headingley in Leeds, the visiting skipper Jimmy Adams made the decision of batting first. The first innings saw West Indies posting 172 runs on the scoreboard in just 48.4 overs. Ramnaresh Sarwan was the highest run-getter for his Caribbean side with 59 runs under his belt from 82 deliveries.

For England, Craig White was the highest wicket-taker with a five-wicket haul to his name. White was aptly supported by Darren Gough who picked three wickets at an economy rate of 3.47.

In reply to West Indies 172, England were also quick in their approach. Playing 81.5 overs, the team posted 272 runs on the scoreboard. Michael Vaughan seemed to be the man on the mission as he added 76 runs off 132 deliveries. Graeme Hick smashed a crucial half-century for England while Graham Thorpe played a knock of 46 runs.

What happened in the second innings was nothing less than a nightmare for the visiting team. West Indies were exactly 100 runs behind England by the end of the second innings. However, instead of making amends, the entire team delivered a disastrous performance. As many as five West Indies batsmen got out on a duck in the third innings.

As the visitors collapsed at 61 runs in 26.2 overs, Jimmy emerged as the top-scorer with 19 runs. The pace duo of Andy Caddick and Gough caused the most damage as they completely bamboozled the opposition by picking five and four wickets, respectively. A West Indies collapse handed England an easy victory by an innings and 39 runs within two days of the Test match.

