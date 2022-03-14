On This Day in 2001, India Thrashed Australia By 212 Runs in Historic Kolkata Test

While Indian cricket history is full of thrilling and memorable matches, there is one test that tops the list. The 2001 test match between Australia and India was without a doubt one of the most exciting matches in the history of cricket. India defeated Australia in the game, courtesy of VVS Laxman’s spectacular 281 and Rahul Dravid’s 180-run knocks. Harbhajan Singh then capped it all with a hat-trick.

At the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Australia made an impressive start and scored 445 runs in the first innings. Fans thought that India’s defeat was imminent, especially after they were all-out at 171 runs.

Australia asks India to follow on:

While the Australians were under the notion that they would wrap the match quickly, the 461-run partnership between VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid turned the tides against the Kangaroos.

Even star bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Jason Gillespie, Shane Warne and Michael Kasprowicz couldn’t stop the tsunami of runs from Rahul and Laxman’s bats. Laxman also hit four boundaries in one over of Shane Warne. India declared its second innings after scoring 657 runs for seven wickets.

Chasing this score, openers Matthew Hayden and Michael Slater added 74 runs for the first wicket but soon Harbhajan dismissed Slater at the score of 43. Harbhajan’s magic continued to work and he ripped apart Australia, taking 6 wickets.

The Australian team were all out after scoring 212 runs in 68.3 overs and VVS Laxman was awarded the man of the match.

