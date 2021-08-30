On This Day in 2001: Pakistan Equal Australia's Record of Five Centuries in a Single Test Innings

Playing in the first match of the Asia Test Championship in 2001, Pakistan cricket team equaled Australia’s record of five batsmen hitting hundred in the same innings. The first time this happened was back in 1955 between Australia and West Indies when in their first innings, Aussies racked up a score of 758 for eight with five batters including Colin McDonald, Neil Harvey, Keith Miller, Ron Archer and Richie Benaud hitting a century each at the Sabina Park. The visitors had scripted a victory in the game by an innings and 82 runs.

Pakistan repeated the feat against Bangladesh at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were bowled out for 134. No Bangladesh batter crossed 19 as Pakistan’s Dinesh Kaneria picked up a six-wicket haul. Apart from Kaneria, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Malik scalped two wickets each.

In response, Pakistan sent Bangladesh bowlers on a leather hunt. Openers Saeed Anwar and Taufeeq Umar scripted a 168-run stand. Both the opening batsman smashed a hundred each before departing. While Anwar a rapid 101 off 104, Umar made 104 off 163.

Bangladesh finally managed to heave a sigh of relief in the 32nd over as Mohammad Sharif removed Anwar. This was followed by another quick dismissal in the form of Pakistan number three Faisal Iqbal who could score just 9.

However, Bangladesh’s bowling unit was again left gasping as Pakistan’s middle-order took the centre stage. Inzamam ul Haq, Mohammad Yousuf and Abdul Razzaq went on to score centuries of their own as the hosts declared on 546/3.

In reply, Bangladesh again suffered a batting collapse and this time, folded for 148 runs.

Pakistan went on to win the match by an innings and 264 runs.

