On This Day in 2003: Graeme Smith Became First South African to Score Double Century at Lord’s

On this day, 18 years ago in 2003, Graeme Smith has smashed a scintillating double century against England at the ‘Home of Cricket’ Lord’s in London and in the process, he became the first one from his country to achieve the feat at the iconic ground. Smith had achieved the feat during the second game of the five-match series during South Africa’s tour of England in 2003.

Batting first, England had a forgettable outing as they failed in exploiting their home conditions and were bowled out for the paltry total of 173 runs. After their bowlers’ outstanding performances, South African batsman rose to the occasion and posted a mammoth total of 682 runs for the loss of six wickets before declaring their innings as Smith took the centre stage.

Makhaya Ntini spearheaded South Africa bowlers by bagging a fifer. Meanwhile, Andrew Hall and Shaun Pollock also chipped in by picking three and two wickets each. Smith scored a magnificent knock of 259 runs off 370 balls with the help of 34 boundaries. He spent 574 minutes at the crease as he hammered the opposition bowlers all over the park. Smith’s knock is still the second-highest individual score by any batsman at the Lord’s. The first spot in the list is reserved by England’s Graham Gooch, who has scored 333 runs against India at Lord’s.

Smith was also supported by Gary Kristen from the other end. Kristen scored 108 runs off 244 balls and his knock was studded with 15 fours.

England batters regrouped and put up a better show in their second innings as they scored 417 runs in 107.1 over before getting bowled out. However, it was not enough as the visitors won the match by an innings and 92 runs.

In England’s second innings, legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff starred with the bat as he scored 142 runs off 146 balls. Flintoff’s knock was laced with 18 fours and five sixes.

South Africa went on to win the five-match Test series 3-2.

