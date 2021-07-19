On This Day in 2003: The First Twenty20 Cup Final was played in England

The now popular Twenty20 format of cricket is close to two decades old. At first the concept was dismissed as a marketing gimmick when it was launched in 2003. Now, it no longer remains a gimmick, however, it has turned out to be a successful one. Over the years it is one of the three formats of cricket that is currently recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The new format was started in an effort to make cricket more exciting and engage fans who were put off by the Test and ODI formats. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) marketing manager, Stuart Robertson was the first to propose a 20-over innings to the chairmen of the county in 2001.

However, it was first introduced in 2003 by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for an inter-county cricket competition in the UK. The first official T20 matches were played between the English counties on June 13, 2003. Within a month ECB executives organised the inaugural Twenty20 Cup and on this day in 2003, Adam Hollioake-led Surrey side cliched a nine-wicket victory over Nick Knight’s Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

Earlier on that day, Warwickshire elected to bat first, but they were bundled out at 115 runs in 18.1 overs. Trevor Penny and Tony Frost top scored with 33 and 31 runs respectively. Surrey’s Jimmy Ormond was the star of the show as the medium pacer trumped the big-hitters and returned with match-winning figures of 4/11 in four overs. Saqlain Mushtaq and skipper Hollioake pitched in with two wickets each, while Azhar Mahmood picked one wicket.

Chasing a mere 116 runs, Surrey openers Ian Ward and Ali Ward put on 105-runs from 62 balls. While Ward departed after scoring a superb half-century from 28 deliveries. Brown remained unbeaten at 55 off 34 balls, the duo took their side right at the doorstep of an impressive win. Mark Ramprakash joined to score four runs to take their side across the line in just under 11 overs.

