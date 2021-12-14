On This Day in 2003: VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid Put On 303 against Australia in Adelaide

Two and a half years after their Eden Gardens miracle, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid were at it again – this time in Australia. In the second Test at the Adelaide Oval, India were reduced to 85 for 4 responding to Australia’s 556 in their first innings. They had lost Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in quick succession.

This time, the roles had reversed and now Rahul Dravid was batting at number 3 and VVS Laxman was batting at six. Dravid took the aggressive route as he tried to wrest back the momentum from Australia.

Laxman, on the other hand, was stoic in defence and then those magical wrists took care of driving, cutting and pulling. It was a spectacular display of batting, of elegance from batters at both the ends.

By the end of the third day, this pair had added 95 runs. On the following day, they were once again in the zone. While in Kolkata, the pair added 376 runs in 104.1 overs and here, they added 303 runs in 93.5. There was only hint of extravagance when Laxman flayed loosely on the stroke of Tea on day 4.

When the pair came together, India were in a hapless position and now, the team were at 388 for 5. Even after Laxman departed, Dravid kept piling on the runs. When he was finally dismissed for 233, India has posted 523.

Ajit Agarkar sliced through the Australian batting order with a 6-wicket haul. Tendulkar chipped in with the important wickets of Damien Martyn and Steve Waugh.

Chasing down a target of 230, Dravid took the charge once again and stayed unbeaten with 72 as India cruised home by 4 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here