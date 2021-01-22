- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, 2021Match Ended287/9(50.0) RR 5.74
On This Day in 2004 Yuvraj Singh Smashed 139 Against Australia At the SCG
On This Day in 2004, Yuvraj Singh smashed his second ODI ton - a brilliant 139 off just 122 deliveries - against Australia at the SCG. However the hosts still went on to win the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 22, 2021, 1:24 PM IST
It was the 7th match of the VB Series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Sourav Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat first against the World Cup holders, Australia. India had a bad start losing their captain in the second over to Brett Lee for a solitary one. Parthiv Patel and VVS Laxman laid the foundation with a half century partnership before the wicket-keeper batsman exited for 28. Rahul Dravid did not last long in the middle and was removed by Andy Bichel for 12.
India vs Australia: Umpires Offered Us Option to Leave Sydney Test Midway After Racial Abuse - Mohammed Siraj
Yuvraj Singh joined Laxman at 80 for 3 in the 16th over. While Laxman kept the scoreboard ticking running the ones and twos and getting the occasional boundary, Yuvraj went on the attack from the other end. His fifty came off 61 deliveries and included 5 boundaries. The hundred partnership came off 115 deliveries and soon after India reached their 200 in the 39th over.
The partnership went from strength to strength and was worth 150 off 168 balls. Yuvraj recorded his second ODI hundred off just 104 balls smashing 12 boundaries. Laxman soon joined the party and notched up his century too - a little more circumspect - off 127 deliveries. The duo put together 200 off 202 deliveries.
They hammered 22 runs off the 49th over by Ian Harvey - 1, 1, 6, 4, 4, 6. Laxman's contribution was a single. The partnership finally ended in the 50th over when Yuvraj was dismissed for a scintillating 139 off 122 deliveries hammering 16 fours and two sixes. The 213 run partnership between Laxman and Yuvraj off 206 balls was India's best against Australia for the fourth wicket.
India vs Australia: Went to Father's Grave Straight From Airport to Offer Flowers - Mohammed Siraj
India posted 296 for 4. Laxman remained unbeaten on 106 off 130 deliveries. Irfan Pathan got the early wicket of Simon Katich. Adam Gilchrist and Ricky Ponting then took the game away from India putting together 126 runs for the second-wicket in very quick time. Although Australia lost quick wickets, rain intervention helped them and the target was revised to 225 off 34 overs.
India put up a fight but the home team scraped through by two wickets with one delivery remaining. Irfan Pathan and Ganguly picked three wickets each for India. Gilchrist top-scored for Australia with 95 off 72 deliveries. But Yuvraj Singh was declared as the Player of the Match.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
