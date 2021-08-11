On This Day in 2005: Shane Warne Became the First Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets

Former Australian skipper Shane Warne is arguably the greatest bowler to ever play the game of cricket. The leg-spinner redefined the spin bowling like never before and his name was enough to give nightmares to opposition batters. One of the most prominent achievements of Warne’s cricket career was him becoming the first bowler in the history of the game to pick an astounding 600 wickets in the purest format of the game.

Warne achieved the remarkable feat during the third Test match of Ashes 2005. Ahead of the series, Warne had 583 scalps under his belt. The first Test between Australia and England in London saw the leg-spinner picking up six wickets. The former skipper delivered an even better performance during the second Test in Birmingham as he took four wickets in the first innings followed by a six-wicket haul in the next innings.

Entering the third match at Old Trafford in Manchester, the host England opted to bat first. All eyes were on Warne as he needed just one wicket to become the first bowler to pick 600 Test scalps. England lost their first wicket early at the hands of Brett Lee in form of opening batsman Andrew Strauss. The hosts recovered quickly from the initial setback as Michael Vaughan and Marcus Trescothick stitched a 137-run partnership on the field.

Warne returned to the attack after the lunch break with an aim of breaking the ongoing partnership. The spinner’s first four overs didn’t go as per the plan as he conceded 18 runs including two boundaries. His next over finally scripted history and gave a much-needed breakthrough to the Australian side. On the fifth delivery of Warne’s fifth over, Trescothick missed reading a delivery that pitched outside off stump. The ball hit the batsman’s gloves followed by the back of his bat to end up in the hands of wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

With the wicket of Trescothick, Warne picked his 600th Test wicket. Despite, the leg-spinner picking three more wickets in the first innings, England ended up with 444 runs on the scoreboard. Australia could score only 302 runs in their second innings while Englishmen declared at 280 in the third innings. However, the match ended in a draw as England fell short of one wicket.

