On This Day in 2006: Irrfan Pathan Stunned Pakistan With Brilliant First Over Hat-trick in Karachi Test

Had Irrfan Pathan asked for a moon on the morning of January 29, 2006, he probably would have got it. But he may have wished for wickets and got a hattrick. It was the third Test of 2005-06 India’s tour of Pakistan in Karachi. Winning the toss, Indian skipper Rahul Dravid opted to bowl first and tasked Pathan to deliver the opening over.

The match began quite well for the Indians as Pathan bowled three consecutive dots to Pakistani opener Salman Butt. And then it finally came! An out-swinging delivery by Pathan was nicked to the first slip and Dravid made no mistake. Butt walked off to the pavilion making way for Younis Khan at number 3. Before Khan could even sink in, Pathan delivered a quick inswinger to trap him leg before wicket. He was dismissed on a golden duck and Pakistan were two down before even scoring a run.

Pathan was on a hattrick and facing him was legendary Pakistani batter Mohammad Yousuf. Tension was in the air, India set an aggressive field for Yousuf and Pathan charged in his run-up. Pitched up, the ball swung in to breach Yousuf’s gate and crash the middle and off stumps.

Yousuf was packed back with a golden duck as Pathan created history by becoming the only Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh to record a hat-trick in Test cricket. Singh had picked a hat-trick against Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata during the 2001 series.

Pathan finished the innings with five wickets to his credit. His efforts, however, went in vain as Pakistan made a stunning comeback to win the match by 341 runs.

After finishing the first inning at a score of 245 runs thanks to Kamran Akmal’s resilient century and important innings by Shoaib Akhtar, and Abdul Razzaq, the hosts returned to score a mammoth 599 runs in the third innings. India was bowled out for 238 runs in the first and 268 runs in the second innings of the match.

Despite being a loss, the match is still fondly remembered by Indian fans for Pathan’s historical opening over.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here