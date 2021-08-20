On This Day in 2006: Oval Test Goes To England As Pakistan Walks Out in Protest

Pakistan’s cricket team is often dubbed as the most entertaining side in cricket and the reasons might not always be related to cricket. The players have been involved in a number of controversies in the past and one such controversy hit the game when former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq marched his team off the field resulting in the match being forfeited and England being awarded the win.

After England had beaten Pakistan in the first three matches, the fourth match at the Oval was a dead rubber. However, both teams were giving it their all and things were competitive for the first three innings. Pakistan had bundled out England for 173 runs in their first innings and then responded with a mammoth 504 in their own essay.

Kevin Pietersen and Alastair Cook rose to the occasion and were looking relatively secure when things went south in the game. On Day 4, the on-field umpires awarded 5 runs to England without even warning Pakistan as they believed that the condition of the ball was altered.

Inzamam, who was the then captain of the side, did not take this lying down and his side did not take the field in the session after Tea even as the England batsmen walked out and took guard. However, nothing could placate Pakistan as they believed they were accused of cheating without any grounds.

Even as the batsmen waited on the field, the umpires went ahead and removed the bails and for the first time in 129 years, a match was awarded to a side after the opposition had ‘forfeited’ it.

The repercussions, however, were felt by people who were at the centre of the incident. Inzamam was banned for 4 ODI matches and umpire Darrell Hair was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from international duty. He then threatened to take action against the ICC as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board for allegedly removing him from the position on grounds of racism.

