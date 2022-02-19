On This Day in 2006: Pakistan Beat India to Win Under-19 Cricket World Cup

On this day in 2006, Pakistan beat India in a low-scoring final, becoming the first team to win back-to-back ICC U19 Cricket World Cup titles. The Boys in Green retained the Under-19 World Cup in extraordinary fashion at the Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as they successfully defended 109, courtesy of a thrilling display of pace and swing bowling.

Placed in different groups, both U-19 sides aiming to win their second U19 World Cup title, reached the final after registering resounding victories in their respective semi-final games. Defending a score of 287, Pakistan bundled out Australia for 124, while India, who won every match till then, bowled England U-19 out for a mere 58 to reach the summit clash.

The stage was set for an India vs Pakistan World Cup final, albeit at Under-19 level, and a young Sarfraz Ahmed decided to bat first. The surface at the Premadasa Stadium which usually assists spinners, came in as a boon for India with spinners Piyush Chawla (4/8) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/16) dismantling the opposition for 109 in 41.1 overs.

Chawla’s figures of 8.1-3-8-4 were the then best bowling figures in a U-19 World Cup, but barely lasted for about two hours as Pakistan’s Anwar Ali’s fifer (5/35) devastated the Indian batting. Chasing the modest total, India U-19 were in for a rude shock as they were reduced to 9/6 under four overs.

With over half of the side back in the dugout, Chawla and Pinal Shah put up some resistance and were beginning to threaten the target. The pair didn’t last long as Ali, along with Jamshed Ahmed, and Akhtar Ayub finished the job for their team, as Chawla unbeaten at 25 was left dejected. The Indian innings featured five ducks, including Cheteshwar Pujara, who had amassed 349 runs and was named Player of the Tournament.

India Under 19 were shockingly bowled out for 71, with the green shirts clinching the game by 38 runs and becoming the first team in the history of Under-19 cricket to defend the World Cup.

