On This Day in 2006: When Pakistan Forfeited Test Against England Over Ball-Tampering Allegations

On this day, August 20, 2006, the first-ever Test in history was forfeited as the Inzamam-ul-Haq led Pakistan were accused of tampering with the ball during the fourth and final contest of the England tour, played at The Oval.

Hosts England were leading the four-match series 2-0 after the first match ended in a draw, however, Pakistan were dominating the final Test and had the game in their hands until the visitors were accused of having altered the condition of the ball.

This is not the first time that Pakistan found themselves mired in such a controversy. In the 1992 series, England had accused Pakistan of tampering with the ball, however, no action was taken at the time due to unclear evidence.

However, in the 2006 series, umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove inspected the condition of the ball and without any warning, whatsoever, awarded England with five penalty runs. England were allowed to change the ball, which indicated that Pakistan had altered and tampered the Dukes ball.

Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bowl in the final Test at the Kennington Oval in London. The visitors were on song as Umar Gul (4/46) and Mohammad Asif (4/56) starred with the ball as the hosts were bowled out for 173 in 53.2 overs.

During their innings, Pakistan appeared more aggressive with the bat with Mohammad Yousuf hitting a century (128) as they were all out after a mammoth 504 runs, taking a massive lead.

In the second innings, England were patient. Closing in on the lead, in the 56th over, umpires Hair and Doctrove inspected the ball and asked for a change.

The umpires signaled to award England five penalty runs, stunning Pakistan and the crowd. The match continued as normal till tea break was taken.

However, after the 20-minute tea break, the England batters made their way to the middle, but there was no sign of the Pakistani players.

20 minutes passed, Pakistan players still did not appear.

Umpires Hair and Doctrove walked to the Pakistan dressing room to have a chat with their captain Inzamam. However in a stunning turn of events, the two officials returned only to take off the bails and the wickets, awarding the match to England.

The spectators and all who witnessed were left baffled and flabbergasted.

An hour later, Pakistan players returned to the field and decided to convince the umpires, however, Hair and Doctrove did not relent and stood with their decision. England were awarded the win and thus won the series 3-0.

In the aftermath following the controversy, ICC went on to drop the ball-tampering charges against Pakistan as there wasn’t any clear evidence.

However, captain Inzamam was banned from the ODI series against England for his actions for refusal to take the field again following the tea-break.

There were repercussions on the officials as well with Hair removed from international duty as umpire, but he threatened to sue the ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board, alleging racial discrimination.

