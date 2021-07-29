On This Day in 2006: When Sangakkara and Jayawardene put on a World Record 624-run Partnership

It was a usual sunny day at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo and the hosts Sri Lanka were ready to take on South Africa in the first test of the two-match series. The toss, however, went in favour of the visitors and South Africa’s stand-in captain Ashwell Price decided to bat first and put runs on the board. The visitors had a big challenge in front of them as two of their senior players Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis were missing out on the match due to an injury.

The start was not good for the Proteas and they lost their first wicket at the score of 32. After that, wickets kept falling at regular intervals and they were bowled out at the score of 169 runs in 50.2 overs.

In reply, the Lankans too had an abrupt start and lost both their openers before the completion of the 4th over. South Africa was sensing a chance for a comeback by picking a few more wickets and putting the hosts under pressure. However, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene put their foot down and started stitching a partnership. The two batted till the very end of the first day and took their team to 128 runs at the stump.

Jayawardene and Sangakkara started off Day 2 from where they had left at Day 1 and took on the South African bowling line up hitting them all around the ground. Meanwhile, both completed their centuries and went on to score a doubleton. The day ended with the Sri Lankan team total at 485/ 2. Sangakkara remained not out on 229 while Jayawardene was batting on 224.

The stage was set for the third day (July 29, 2006) to become a historic day as the duo went on to break the record of highest batting partnership for any wicket in Tests.

The duo surpassed the 576-run stand of fellow Sri Lankan batsmen Sanath Jayasuriya and Roshan Mahanama and went on to build a partnership of 624 runs before Sangakkara was dismissed at the score of 287 by Andrew Hall. Later Jayawardene was dismissed on 374 and Sri Lanka declared the innings at the score of 756/5.

The hosts then dismissed the South African batting lineup at the score of 434 in the second innings and won the match by an innings and 153 runs.

