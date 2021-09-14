On This Day in 2007: India Defeated Pakistan in a Bowl-out at T20 World Cup, Watch Video

Fourteen years ago, on this day, Team India kept their winning streak intact against arch rivals Pakistan in the World Cups in a thrilling encounter. The inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, when hosted in South Africa back in 2007, was a treat for players and fans alike as compared to the more serious formats of one-day internationals (ODIs) and Test matches.

#OnThisDay in 2007, India v Pakistan at #WT20 ended with scores level, and India won a bowl-out 3-0 in a thrilling tie in Durban! pic.twitter.com/dXf27ruAm8— ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2017

The inaugural edition of the T20 internationals World Cup has fond memories for Indian fans. As a relatively inexperienced captain, MS Dhoni-led Team India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan through a bowl-out in a group stage match of the inaugural T20 World Cup, in Kingsmead, Durban. With both the sides scoring the same after the allotted 20 overs each, the match result was decided after a tense bowl-out. The Men in Blue defeated the Asian neighbours 3-0.

Earlier in the match, Pakistan won the toss and restricted India to 141/9 runs at the end of 20 overs. Skipper Dhoni and Robin Uthappa starred with the bat after playing knocks of 33 and 50 runs respectively. Mohammed Asif was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, he scalped four wickets.

Pakistan’s chase never got off to a good start, as the Indian bowling unit kept the hopes alive, by keeping a tight length and not allowing the opponents take control of the match.

Misbah-ul-Haq top scored for Pakistan with 53 runs, but he was dismissed in the final over and the match ended in a tie.

Similar to a penalty shoot-out in football, the T20 format had bowl-out version in which sides make attempts at striking the wicket with no batsman in front of it. Team India’s Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa hit stumps. While Pakistan’s Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi missed the target, resulting a 3-0 victory for the Men in Blue.

Cricket fans across the world witnessed another a remarkable achievement as the arch rivals locked horns in the summit clash as well. Leading India for the first time, Dhoni eventually took the side to the T20 World Cup triumph in 2007.

