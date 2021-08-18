On This Day In 2008, Virat Kohli Made ODI Debut. Here's All You Need To Know

On this day, thirteen years ago, Virat Kohli stepped onto the field as an Indian international player for the first time. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka. However, his first outing was short-lived and he got out after scoring just 12 runs. Kohli opened the batting, faced 22 balls and spent 33 minutes at the crease before he was dismissed by Nuwan Kulasekara in the eighth over of the match.

The MS Dhoni-led Indian side was dismissed for 146 as Ajantha Mendis and Muttiah Muralitharan picked three wickets each. He went on to register scores of 37, 25, 54 and 31 in the next four matches. These scores came as Kohli opened the Indian innings throughout the five-match series.

In the first match, though, Sri Lanka chased the 147-run target with ease, winning the game by eight wickets. While he made his debut in 2008, Kohli, now the captain of the Indian side, had to wait for 14 matches for his first century. Interestingly, that, too, came against Sri Lanka at Kolkata in 2009.

The India skipper has so far played 254 ODIs and scored a mammoth 12,169 runs at an average of 59.07. His highest score is 183 against Pakistan. Besides runs, Kohli is only second to Sachin Tendulkar when it comes to scoring hundreds in ODI cricket.

Kohli had to wait 2 more years before he made his T20I debut for India. Three years after his ODI debut, in 2011, the right-handed batsman played his first Test match. The Indian captain made his love for Test cricket widely known and led India to the first final of the World Test Championship. Kohli, who has 27 hundreds in 94 Tests, has not been in the best of forms in recent times. However, he led the team in its amazing comeback in the second Test match against England at Lord’s where Indians defeated the Englishmen, registering their third victory at the venue and first of the five-match series.

