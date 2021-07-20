On This Day in 2009: Andrew Flintoff Rocks Australia to help England Win an Ashes Test at Lord's After 75 Years

Over the years, England has scripted a lot of memorable victories while playing at the Home of Cricket, the Lord’s Stadium in London. However, the English nation was always left gasping for breath when it came to defeating Australia in an Ashes Test at the Mecca of Cricket. The much-awaited victory finally came on July 20, 2009, after a long wait of 75 years as England scripted a win by 115 runs in the second Test match of the Ashes.

It was the all-rounder Andrew Flintoff who made the victory possible for the hosts. The second Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Lord’s commenced with home skipper Andrew Strauss deciding to bat first. In the first innings, Strauss along with Alastair Cook took the remand of the Aussie bowlers.

While Cook marched back to the pavilion after scoring 95 runs, Strauss held his fort and played a remarkable inning of 161 runs. England thus ended up posting 425 runs on the scoreboard. The second innings saw England bowlers ruling the show as James Anderson and Graham Onions bamboozled the opposition batters.

Anderson returned with four wickets while bowling at an economy rate of 2.62. Onions, on the other hand, picked three wickets in his 11 overs as the duo stopped Australia at a total of 215. Batting with 210 runs in the third innings, England added 311 runs to the total to present Australia with a target of 522 runs.

Another draw was on cards as not many believed that England will be able to pick all the ten wickets in the last innings with less than two days available. However, Flintoff unleashed a beast on the match field as he took England to a much-awaited victory. The all-rounder picked a five-wicket haul in the last innings to unsettle the opposition’s batting line-up.

Flintoff was supported by Graeme Swann as the spinner picked four wickets. England were finally successful in stopping Australia at 406 to script a victory at Lord’s by 115 runs.

