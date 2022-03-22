On This Day in 2009: England Beat New Zealand to Win Their Third Women’s World Cup

On this day in 2009, England women’s cricket team led by Charlotte Edwards beat the New Zealand side by four wickets to win the ICC Women’s World Cup and their third overall. In a low scoring affair, the England women chased down the target with ease and won the finals with 23 deliveries to spare. New Zealand were bowled out for 166 in 47.2 overs and the English side were able to reach the target in 46.1 overs.

New Zealand women’s cricket team captain Haidee Tiffen won the toss and opted to bat first in the summit clash of the tournament. Kate Pulford and Tiffen opened for New Zealand and the duo started the match well, but England got the first breakthrough as Pulford was removed for 8 by Isa Guha. Suzie Bates did not last long too as Nicky Shaw removed the attacking swashbuckler early for 2.

Matters became worse for New Zealand as Amy Satterthwaite entered and returned to the pavilion after being dismissed for a duck by Shaw on the very next delivery, with the score reading 49/3 in 11.4 overs. Sara McGlashan and Tiffen hung on, but the skipper was removed for 30 by Shaw, who claimed her third wicket of the match.

Advertisement

The England side were in control at the time, but to their surprise, lower-order batter Lucy Doolan fought back and scored a much needed 48 to help New Zealand post 166 before being bowled out. Nicky Shaw played a vital role for England as the bowler registered figures of 4/34.

167 needed to win the World Cup, England openers Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins started the chase well and put on a 74-run partnership before Taylor was dismissed for 39. The openers created a solid base for the rest of the line-up. Atkins and Claire Taylor carried England forward before Claire was removed after scoring 21 runs.

Skipper Edwards was not able to contribute much as the No.4 batter was removed by Doolan for 10. However, the base set by the openers gave England a boost as Nicky Shaw and Holly Colvin helped England reach the target with 23 deliveries to spare. England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to win the 2009 ICC Women’s World Cup and their third world cup overall.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here