On This Day in 2009: Herschelle Gibbs, Bowlers Help Deccan Chargers Win IPL Title

Ever since the commencement of the Indian Premier League (IPL), franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been at the center of attraction. Despite having some of the world-class players in their squad, the Bangalore outfit is yet to win their maiden title. There was a time when world cricket leaders including Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Mark Boucher, and Jacques Kallis played for RCB.

RCB had been one of the strongest teams in the 2009 edition and they were on the verge of winning the T20 title but in a sad turn of events, the franchise lost the finals by just six runs against Deccan Chargers.

It was also one of the rarest moments when in the finals, the Man of the Match award was presented to a player from the losing side. RCB skipper Anil Kumble led from the front in the marquee event and for his brilliant efforts, he was presented with the Man of the Match award.

The highly-anticipated finals commenced with Kumble winning the toss and inviting Deccan Chargers to put the total off the board. The first innings was RCB dominating the game for a major portion as Kumble went all guns blazing against the opposition’s feeble batting line-up. Kumble ran through the batting order to pick as many as four wickets including Venugopal Rao, Rohit Sharma, Andrew Symonds, and Adam Gilchrist.

Due to the exploits by Kumble (4/16), Deccan Chargers were heading towards an embarrassing total. However, Herschelle Gibbs played a sublime knock of 53 runs to drive the Chargers to a decent total of 143 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing 144, RCB experienced a bad day at the office with the willow as their batting line-up shattered like a pack of cards. No batter could even score 34 runs and as a result of the same, the franchise lost the game by six runs.

