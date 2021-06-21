On This Day in 2009: Shahid Afridi Inspires Pakistan to World T20 Title

Pakistan Cricket team stamped their authority in the shortest format of the game in 2009 as they defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the ICC World Cup T20 2009 final. It was the second T20 final for the Men in Green as they lost the first one to India in 2007.

However, the team went all the way in their second ever final to lift the cup.

The highly anticipated clash saw Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara winning the toss and opting to put the total on the board. Sri Lanka got off to a torrid start as they lost their top-order cheaply and found themselves reeling at 32 for four in 5.3 overs. Abdul Razzaq caused the most damage for the Sri Lankan team as he picked three wickets.

Meanwhile, it was skipper Sangakkara who rose to the occasion and helped his team in posting a decent total. The captain led from the front and played a blistering knock of 64 runs off 52 balls. He was supported by Angelo Mathews who added 35 runs to the scoreboard in 24 deliveries. In the end, Sri Lanka managed to post a total of 138 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs.

For Pakistan, apart from Razzaq, Mohammad Amir, Shahid Afridi and Umar Gul picked one wicket each. Chasing 139, the Men in Green didn’t face much difficulty and completely dominated the second innings. The opening pair of Kamran Akmal and Shahzaib Hasan scripted a 48-run partnership.

Sanath Jayasuriya gave the first breakthrough to the Sri Lankan team as he picked the wicket of Akmal who was playing at 37. Meanwhile, it was Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik who took Pakistan home as they were involved in a 76-run stand. Afridi smashed a stunning 54 runs while Malik played a cameo of 24 off 22. This helped Pakistan in winning the match by eight wickets with eight balls remaining.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here