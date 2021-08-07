On This Day in 2010: India Chased 257, Their Fourth-highest Test Target at the time, Against Sri Lanka

The last Test of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka became a part of history owing to the memorable fightback scripted by Team India. The Test match is best remembered for the exploits by VVS Laxman that helped India in winning an almost lost match by five wickets.

Coming into the contest at the P Sara Oval, India were the one under pressure. The first match of the series was won by Sri Lanka while the second game ended in a draw. Thus, India couldn’t afford anything less than a victory in the last Test, being played from August 3 to August 7, 2010. The coin flipped in the favor of Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and he decided to bat first.

Sri Lanka were terrific with the willow as they posted 425 runs on the scoreboard. Thilan Samaraweera top-scored for the hosts with his sublime knock of 137 runs. In response, India produced an even better batting effort as they were successful in taking a lead of 11 runs. The opening batsman Virender Sehwag played a remarkable knock of 109 runs to steer India to a total of 109.

The third innings finally saw the bowlers making a comeback in the Test match. India’s bowling unit was disciplined in their approach as they stopped Sri Lanka at a score of 267. Samaraweera was again the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 83 runs under his belt. However, this time Sehwag, Pragyan Ojha, and Amit Mishra stole all the limelight by picking three wickets each.

In the end, India had a herculean task of chasing 257 on a rather difficult fifth-day track. The team suffered early blows as they lost their first three wickets cheaply at the hands of spinner Suraj Randiv. Resuming Day five with an overnight score of 53 for three, India’s another wicket came in the form of nightwatchman Ishant Sharma.

After four hiccups, the hopes of the entire nation were pinned on just two batsmen — Sachin Tendulkar and Laxman. Both the players didn’t disappoint as they played one of the finest knocks of their entire cricket career to help India win the series. Laxman was the wrecker-in-chief for India as he slammed his 16th Test hundred.

Tendulkar had 54 runs in his kitty while Suresh Raina also played a fighting knock of 41 runs. The combined effort by the three batters helped India in chasing 257, their fourth-highest Test target at the time, just before the tea. A five-wicket win ensured that the Test series between India and Sri Lanka ended in a draw.

