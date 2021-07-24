On This Day in 2010: Pakistan beat Australia in a Test after 15 years

On this day, 11 years ago in 2010, Pakistan held their nerve to defeat the much-fancied Australian squad by three wickets in a tense fourth day finish at Headingley Leeds. It was also Pakistan’s first Test win over Australia in 15 years and with this victory, the Asian team ended their 13 runs losing streak against the Oz.

Chasing 180 for a win in the fourth innings, Pakistan’s start was great as they scored 137 runs for the loss of three wickets. However, soon, Pakistan’s batting order collapsed as they lost four wickets for 40 runs. In the end, Mohammad Amir and Umar Gul guided Pakistan across the line. Gul scored the winning run for his team off Mitchell Johnson’s bowling.

With this win, Pakistan levelled the two-match series 1-1. Australia had won the opening Test match of the series by 150 runs. After that defeat, then-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had announced his retirement from the red-ball cricketer and Salman Butt was appointed their new captain.

Butt could not have asked for a better start to his captaincy rein as they ended Australia’s monopoly in their bilateral Test events.

Put into fielding first, Pakistan seamers – Mohammad Asif, Amir and Gul – wreaked havoc on the Australian squad as they blew them away for 88 runs. It was also Australia’s lowest first innings score in the five decades. Asif and Amir picked three wickets each, while Gul bagged two.

In reply, Pakistan scored 258 runs before getting bowled out and took control of the match by taking a massive 170 run lead on Day 2.

Australia did well in their second innings as they scored 349 runs for the loss of ten wickets. But it was not enough to hold a resurgent Pakistan unit that won the match by three wickets after a few hiccups.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here