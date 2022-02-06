On This Day in 2010: Yusuf Pathan’s Unbeaten 210 led West Zone to the Biggest Chase in First-class Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan belonged to the tribe of batters who, on their day, could turn even the unthinkable into a reality. And that’s what he did on February 6, 2010. Batting for West Zone in Duleep Trophy in the final match against South Zone, Pathan not only scored an unbeaten double ton but also led his team to the biggest run chases in the history of Indian first-class cricket.

The match at Rajeev Gandhi International Cricket Stadium started with the South zone winning a crucial toss and opting to bat first. Despite early jolts, South Zone put 400 runs on board banking on the brilliance of Dinesh Karthik’s 183 and crucial cameos by Ganesh Satish and Chidhambaram Gautam.

In reply, the West Zone looked under pressure right from the start. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and no batter except Pathan could cross the 30-mark. The West Zone was bundled up for 251 and it not been Pathan’s 108 off 76 balls, the team could have been in a much worse position.

Starting from the 149 lead, South Zone yet again suffered initial shocks before the usual character, Kartik and Gautam turned to their rescue. Karthik smashes yet another century while Gautam got 88 off 118 balls. The match was slipping away from West Zone’s reach, South Zone declared their innings at 396/9 and gave West Zone a total of 536 to chase.

The odds were completely in favour of the South Zone. To pull the match back in their favour, West Zone not only had to display outstanding batting performance but also had to rewrite history.

The start was good for the West Zone in the four innings. Opener Chirag Pathak and Harsh Kadiwale did a 117-run stand before Srikkanth Annirudha gave South Zone the first success. Batting with skipper Wasim Jaffer at number 3, Chirag went on to register a brilliant ton. However, the fall of the next three wickets put West Zone back in a soup. Now, the responsibility to lead the run chase was on Pathan’s shoulder and he did not disappoint. Pathan launched a counter strike on the South Zone bowling lineup and scored a brilliant ton yet again.

Stitching a very crucial partnership with younger sibling Irfan, Pathan brought his team back into the game. After the fall of Irfan at the score of 42, the elder brother got together with other lower ordered batters to lead West Zone in a historical run chase. Meanwhile, he completed a brilliant double ton off just 186 balls.

And then came the final moment! Pathan brought up the winning runs with a massive six off and took his team across the winning line leading the biggest run chase in Indian domestic cricket history.

