On This Day in 2011: England Complete Their First Test Series Whitewash in Seven Years

Indian cricket team were annihilation during their tour of England in 2011 as they suffered a 0-4 defeat in a four-match series. The visitors suffered huge defeats in each of the Test failing to put a semblance of a fight.

The first Test of the series saw England winning by 196 runs. The second and third Test match were also met with the same fate as the hosts scripted a win by 319 runs and an innings and 242 runs, respectively.

Meanwhile, it was on August 22, 2011, that England ended India’s misery by winning the final contest, also by an innings and eight runs. It was after seven years that the England cricket team recorded a series whitewash in red-ball cricket.

The contest got underway with home skipper Andrew Strauss electing to bat first.

England posted a mammoth 591 runs on the scoreboard. Ian Bell was the highest run-getter with a superlative double-century - 235 runs. Kevin Pietersen also had fun against the Indian bowling line-up as he hammered 175 runs in 232 deliveries.

In reply, India were bowled out for 300 runs in their first batting innings. Rahul Dravid emerged as a lone warrior, with a spectacular knock of 146 runs off 266 deliveries. However, he didn’t receive any support from other players. The next best score was 43 runs from Amit Mishra with five of their batters failing to touch scores in double-digit .

Asked to follow on, the tourists failed to step up and this time were bowled out for even a lower score - 283 runs. Graeme Swann inflicted the most damage, picking up a six-wicket haul. Tendulkar was the top-scorer of the second innings with 91 while Amit Mishra struck 84. This time, six Indian batters failed to touch double-digit scores.

England won by an innings and eight runs.

