On This Day In 2011: Three Pakistan Players Were Sentenced to Jail Terms for Their Involvement in Spot-Fixing

On this day, a decade ago, in a historic decision three Pakistan players – Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt –were sentenced to jail for their involvement in the spot-fixing scandal during Lord’s Test in 2010, which rocked the cricket world. The trio was serving International Cricket Council (ICC) ban when the decision was announced by a London court. Asif, Amir and Butt were tried in the court for conspiracy to cheat and accepting corrupt payments.

Former cricketer Salman Butt, who was leading the Pakistan team at the time of the scandal, was given the most jail time – 30 months as he was “the orchestrator of this activity".

Mohammed Asif, who was tasked with bowling three no-balls, was given 12-month jail time. The youngest member of the scandal Mohammed Amir was sentenced to prison for six months.

An 18-year-old Amir was just starting his career when the scandal broke out. It must be mentioned that Amir had pleaded guilty before the trial began. Other than Amir, player’s agent Mazhar Majeed also pleaded guilty to the charges and was later sentenced to two years and eight months prison time.

The duo of Asif and Butt plead not guilty to the charges and were later found guilty by the jury.

The judgment also included that the trio – Asif, Butt and Amir – will have to serve the sentence in English prison and they will have to serve half of their respective jail time before they could be released on the licence.

The evidence in the much talked about trial included hidden camera footage, which was recorded by a now-defunct newspaper News of the World during a sting.

The sting footage was recorded by an undercover journalist, who met Majeed to fix the match. In the footage, Majeed was heard claiming that he could get Asif and Amir to ball no-balls at the given time in the match.

The trio was free to return to cricket after serving their ban by ICC.

