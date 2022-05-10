On This Day in 2012: David Warner’s Unbeaten 109 Helps Delhi Crush Hyderabad by 9 Wickets in IPL

The highest overseas run-scorer in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), David Warner is a batting powerhouse. The Australian Star possess the ability to single-handedly drive his team towards victory against any opposition and on any pitch. One of the four centuries smashed by Warner, in IPL, came for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in a match against the now dissolved Deccan Chargers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 10, 2012.

The highly-anticipated clash between Delhi and Deccan Chargers commenced with the home skipper Kumar Sangakkara winning the toss and inviting the opposition to field first. It was a batter’s show as the viewers were entertained with some brilliant power-hitting throughout the game.

Batting in the first innings, the Chargers got off to a torrid start as they lost their first two wickets in the form of Daniel Harris and skipper Kumar within the first six overs. However, Shikhar Dhawan and Cameron White rose to the occasion as the duo stitched a match-defining partnership of 126 runs. Dhawan smashed 84 off 49 balls while White also added 65 runs to the scoreboard in 40 deliveries. Thus, Deccan Chargers managed to post a total of 187 runs on the scoreboard.

Chasing 188, Delhi also experienced a similar fate as they lost their opening batsman Virender Sehwag on the second ball of the first over only. However, after Sehwag’s wicket, it was a David Warner show as he launched an assault on the opposition bowlers to ensure his side a comfortable victory. Warner along with Naman Ojha collected a not-out 189-run stand. Warner hammered the ball like anything all around the park as he played a blistering knock of 109 runs off just 54 balls.

Ojha also added 64 runs to the scoreboard as the two together helped Delhi in chasing the target within 16.4 overs.

