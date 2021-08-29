On This Day in 2013: Aaron Finch Blasts 63-Ball 156 at The Rose Bowl

Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch holds the record for the top-two highest scores in T20Is. The first of which came during the UK tour of 2013 when opening the innings against England in the series opener at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Finch broke the then record for the highest individual score in the format with a blistering 156 off 63.

Finch leapfrogged Brendon McCullum to the summit of the list of top individual scores in T20I history.

England captain Stuart Broad won the toss and opted to field first. Australia lost their opening batsman David Warner at the score of one in the second over itself.

Carnage followed.

Finch was the wrecker-in-chief as he smashed 11 boundaries and belted a whopping 14 sixes during his stay in the middle.

As the 34-year-old made a mockery out of England’s bowling unit, Australia soared to a mammoth score of 248 runs in 20 overs. Jade Dernbach was the only England bowler who managed decent figures, taking 3/34 including Finch while bowling at an economy rate of 8.5.

The target was imposing. However, England didn’t go down without giving a fight.

But the start of their chase was horrible. They lost their top-four inside five overs while 42 runs. Their innings was revived thanks to a strong partnership Joe Root and Ravi Bopara for the fifth wicket.

Root emerged as the top-scorer with an entertaining innings of 90 not out off 49. However, the target proved beyond the reach of the hosts as they finished on 209/6 in 20 overs.

For Australia, Mitchell Johnson and Josh Hazelwood picked two wickets each as the team scripted a victory by 39 runs. Five year later, Finch improved his own record by slamming 172 against Zimbabwe to set a new record.

