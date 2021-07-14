On This Day in 2013: Allrounder Shahid Afridi Rips Through West Indies With Magical Spell of 7/12

Shahid Afridi initially grabbed the limelight with his destructive hitting. His ability to hit long sixes earned him the nickname of ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi.

As his career progressed, Afridi matured as a bowler and soon began winning matches with his spin bowling. In fact, his ODI records as a bowler are better than several specialists - he took 395 ODI wickets during his career.

Afridi delivered several match-winning spells for Pakistan during his career spanning over two decades and one such magical performance came against West Indies on July 14, 2013.

After scoring a quickfire 76 off 58 balls guiding his team to a respectable total, Afridi took matter in his own hands with the ball as well and produced what became the second-best bowling figures in ODI history.

Winning the toss in the first match of the ODI series against Pakistan, host West Indies opted to bowl first. WI captain Dwayne Bravo was looking to put early pressure on the Pakistani line-up and his bowlers did not disappoint him.

The West Indian pace attack ripped through the top order and the visitors were down on 47 for 5 in the 21st over.

However, a partnership between Afridi and captain Misbah-ul-Haq provided some direction to the Pakistani batting. Afridi smashed shots all around the park before getting out at the score of 76. Pakistan finished their innings on 224/9 in 50 overs.

Runs on the scoreboard didn’t appear enough and the Pakistani team needed some special effort from their bowlers.

In reply, WI also began on a disappointing note and lost three wickets before the end of the 5th over. WI were hoping for a partnership to stabilize the innings, but the hopes were soon crushed by Afridi.

After dismissing Lendl Simmons for his first wicket (WI’s fourth of the contets), Afridi went on scalp the remaining batting line-up.

The West Indian batsmen were clueless and they were shot out for a poor 98 in 41 overs. His figures became the second-best bowling figures of an ODI, only behind Sri Lanka’s Chaminda Vaas’ 8 for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Pakistan won by 126 runs.

