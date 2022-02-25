On This Day in 2013: Australia Demolish West Indies to Win Their Sixth Women’s World Cup

On this day in 2013, the Australia women’s cricket team imposed their dominance as the side from Down Under not only won their sixth Women’s Cricket World Cup in authoritative style, but also set the record for winning the World Cup finals by a massive margin in terms of runs. In 10 tournaments played so far at the time, the Australia women’s cricket team clinched their sixth championship victory. Despite the setbacks West Indies faced at the start of the tournament, the Caribbean side fought right until the end, however, were not able to deliver in the finals of the prestigious tournament.

Australia captain Jodie Fields won the toss at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and opted to bat against West Indies in the finals of the 2013 Women’s Cricket World Cup. Openers Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes stitched a 52-run partnership before Lanning was removed for 31 by Stafanie Taylor in the ninth over. Haynes continued to hammer away along with Jess Cameron, where the opener scored an impressive half-century, before being removed for 52.

Advertisement

Cameron continued the attack, however, the rest of the Australian middle-order were not able to support much as Alex Blackwell was dismissed for 3, Lisa Sthalekar was removed for 12 and Sarah Coyte was dismissed for 7. However, leading from the front, Fields hung on to add 36 runs to the board along with Ellyse Perry slamming a needful 25, as Australia posted 259/7 in the finals.

A target of a challenging 260 being set, the West Indies line-up could have chased down the target, however, the pressure on their shoulders was quite visible once the chase commenced. Perry was on fire as the pacer removed the top three batters – Kycia Knight (17), Natasha McLean (13) and Stafanie Taylor (5) to jolt the Caribbean side early in the finals. By 13.3 overs, West Indies were 41/3.

Kyshona Knight played as calm as she could, however, the no. 4 batter could not build a stable partnership as Merissa Aguilleira (23) and Deandra Dottin (22) added some input, but not enough as Sthalekar was able to hit the two batters, and that’s where Australia took control.

Megan Schutt and Erin Osborne went on to claim two wickets each and by the 35th over, West Indies were at 114/8. By the 43rd over, West Indies were bowled out for 145, which saw Australia win the 2013 ICC Women’s World Cup and also thrashing the Caribbean side to win the finals by the largest margin in terms of runs – 114.

Australia put on a clinical performance in the finals, held their nerves and imposed their dominance the way Australia have been doing for all these years.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here