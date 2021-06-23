On This Day in 2013: India Clinch ICC Champions Trophy Beating England in Rain-affected Final

On this day, eight years ago, Team India won the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions trophy in 2013 by defeating England in a rain-affected final. The match was reduced from 50 overs to 20 overs due to the rain interruption. After winning the toss, then England skipper Alastair Cook won the toss and invited the MS Dhoni-led India to bat first. Put in to bat first, India’s start was not great as they lost their swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma (9 runs off 14 balls) in the fourth over of the match.

After Rohit’s departure, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli took charge of men in blue’s innings as they added 31 runs for the second wicket. Dhawan was removed from the attack by England’s Ravi Bopara at the individual score of 31 runs. Bopara went on to take a three-wicket haul for his side with all-rounder Suresh Raina (1 runs off 6 balls) and then Indian captain Dhoni (0 runs off 4 balls) being his second and third victim.

Kohli top scored for India as they huffed and puffed their way to 129 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja gave India a flying finish after they witnessed a middle-order batting collapse. He scored 33 runs off 25 balls, his knock was laced with two fours and as many sixes.

Chasing 130 for a win, England had a poor start as they lost their top four batters — Alastair Cook (2), Jonathan Trott (20), Ian Bell (13), and Joe Root (7) – in just 8.4 overs for 46 runs.

Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara stabilised England’s innings by adding 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Ace Indian seamer Ishant Sharma brought India back into the game by removing both Morgan (33) and Bopara (30) when England was just 20 runs short from the target.

In the end, India won the match by five runs. And with this victory, Dhoni became the first-ever captain in the world to win all three major ICC tournament. He won ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and the fifty overs World Cup in 2011.

Tags: India vs England, Team India, ICC Champions Trophy, India’s Championship trophy win, cricket England, MS Dhoni

