On This Day in 2013: Kieron Pollard Guides Mumbai Indians to Maiden IPL Title

Mumbai Indians might be having five IPL trophies currently in their kitty but it took six seasons for them to secure their maiden silverware. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard showcased his terrific all-around skills to help Mumbai Indians in clinching their first-ever IPL trophy on May 26, 2013.

Batting first, Mumbai lost their first three wickets putting just 16 runs on the board. But then the 35-year-old all-rounder came down to bat. Pollard along with Ambati Rayudu (37 runs off 36 balls) stitched a crucial partnership of 48 runs off 34 deliveries to help their side in reaching a formidable total.

Rayudu was dismissed in the 16th over of the match but Pollard continued his onslaught. The Trinidad and Tobago-born cricketer eventually went on to score 60 runs off 32 balls. His innings was comprised of 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. Pollard’s innings proved to be a saviour as Mumbai managed to overcome the early danger and ultimately they registered a defendable total of 148/9 in 20 overs.

For Chennai, their all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had picked up four wickets in the match.

The MS Dhoni-led started the run chase on a horrible note as Mumbai scalped six wickets conceding just 39 runs. But, skipper Dhoni played a remarkable innings of 63 (not out) off 45 balls to save his side from an utter humiliation. The Chennai skipper had smashed 3 boundaries and 5 sixes during his wonderful knock. But ultimately his heroics proved to be inconsequential as Chennai could manage to reach a total of 125/9 in 20 overs.

Lasith Malinga, Mitchell Johnson and Harbhajan Singh bagged two wickets each to earn the maiden IPL trophy for Mumbai. After his match-winning knock, Pollard also managed to do an impactful job in the bowling department as he picked up a wicket to dismiss Ravichandran Ashwin. The West Indian all-rounder was also adjudged Man of the Match for his terrific all-round show.

