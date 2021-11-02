On This Day in 2013: Rohit Sharma Slams First of His Three ODI Double Centuries, Against Australia

There’s no match to India’s opening batter Rohit Sharma when it comes to the 50-over format. It was in 2013 that the limited-overs vice-captain scripted history by becoming only the third Indian batsman to hammer an ODI double century. Before Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag were the only two Indian batters to slam 200+ runs in the One Day format.

Rohit achieved the elusive feat during the seventh and the final One Day International between Australia and India at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The 34-year-old played a brilliant and crucial knock of 209 runs. He faced 158 balls in the middle and ended up hitting 12 boundaries and 16 maximums.

Rohit’s knock came at an important time as the ODI series was tied at 2-2. The Mumbai-born’s scintillating knock powered India to a 57-run victory and helped them in winning the seven-match ODI series by 3-2. The last One Day between the two sides commenced with India batting first.

On the back of 209 runs smashed by Rohit, India posted a massive total of 383 runs while losing six wickets. Apart from Rohit, skipper MS Dhoni and opening batter Shikhar Dhawan looked decent with the willow.

Dhoni was the second-highest run-scorer for India with 62 runs to his credit while Dhawan hammered 60 runs. It was a bad day at the office for Australian bowlers as apart from Shane Watson, all the bowlers leaked runs at an economy rate of 7.5+.

Chasing 384, Australia put up a good fight. James Faulkner was the standout player for the Men in Yellow contingent as he played a good knock of 116 balls of 73 deliveries. At one point in the game, Australia looked favorites to win the match, however, the host’s bowling unit put up a good show in the middle.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as they picked up a three-wicket haul. Ravichandran Ashwin returned with two scalps while Vinay Kumar had one under his belt to help India secure a victory.

