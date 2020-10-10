On This Day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Announces Retirement from International Cricket

On this day 7 years ago, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced that he would be retiring from Test cricket after a two-Test series against the West Indies.

On this day 7 years ago, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar announced that he would be retiring from Test cricket after a two-Test series against the West Indies.

Tendulkar's last Test was also also his 200th in the longest format. The series, which was against the West Indies, had two Test matches and the last was being played at the Wankhede in Mumbai, Tendulkar's hometown.

Sachin Tendulkar has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. His 200th Test will be his last. #BornToPlayCricket #SaluteTheLegend — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2013

Regarded by many the greatest living batsman and among the pantheon of all-time cricket greats, ‘The Little Master’ made his India debut in 1989 aged 16 and went on to become the all-time leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals.

Tendulkar's Test career ended at 15,291 runs, 51 centuries, 68 fifties and an average of 53.78 across 329 innings. He had scored a whopping 18,426 runs in his ODI career at an average of 44.38 across 463 matches, smashing 49 tons and 96 fifties.

Tendulkar had previously retired from ODI cricket and had already played his last match in the Indian Premier League but the Test retirement had a sense of finality to it.

It was the only format that Tendulkar was playing in regularly and so him hanging up his boots from the longest format of the game meant that the fans truly were about to see an Indian team without Tendulkar anywhere in the picture, something that had not happened for 24 years in the history of Indian cricket.