On This Day in 2015: SRH’s Eoin Morgan Smashed 28-ball 63 Against Rajasthan in IPL

On this day in 2015, during the 8th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad made some bold decisions and it paid off. SRH dropped both their foreign pace stars Dale Steyn and Trent Boult from their playing XI for the first time and padded up their middle order by including Ravi Bopara. SRH played their top four overseas players – David Warner, Moises Henriques, Ravi Bopara and Eoin Morgan – in the top five.

The result, SRH posted 201 runs for the loss of four wickets in their stipulated 20 overs and won the match by seven runs. Batting first, Warner along with Shikhar Dhawan gave Hyderabad a flying start. The duo snitched a 48 runs stand in 4.3 overs.

Morgan walked to bat at number four when SRH was reeling at 127 for 3 in the 15 overs. However, Morgan did the job for Hyderabad as he scored a blistering 63 runs off 28 balls. Morgan scored just 18 runs off his first 15 balls. And after that, he accelerated full throttle.

Morgan’s next six of eight balls crossed the boundary line as he raced to the fifty run mark in just 23 balls. His knock was laced with four boundaries and five huge sixes.

Apart from Morgan, Dhawan also starred with the bat, scoring 54 runs off 35 balls. In reply, Rajasthan managed to score 194 runs for the loss of seven wickets, losing the match by seven runs. Chasing a mammoth total of 202 runs to win, Rajasthan lost both their openers – Ajinkya Rahane (8 runs off six balls) and Shane Watson (12 runs off 12 balls) in the powerplay.

After two early wickets, Steve Smith fought back as he scored 68 runs off 40 balls. However, he did not get any support from the other side. James Faulkner and Sanju Samson also tried to revive Rajasthan’s innings as they scored 30 runs off 19 balls and 21 runs off 10 balls, respectively, but the duo was not able to take RR across the line.

In the end, when RR needed 57 runs off 18 balls to win, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed the game for SRH by removing both Samson and Faulkner from the attack. Praveen Kumar conceded three huge sixes as Chris Morris took him to cleanser but he tightened up against as Hyderabad won the match by seven runs.

