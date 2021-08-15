On This Day in 2015: Sri Lanka's Memorable Comeback Win Against India at Galle

India had toured Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series in August 2015. A 63-run win over the visitors in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium will always be remembered as one of the greatest Test wins in the history of Sri Lanka Cricket. Having lost the hold early in the match, the chances of Sri Lanka winning were extremely slim. However, the host’s bowling unit choked the life out of India’s run chase in the last innings to start the series on a winning note.

The Test match kickstarted with Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews winning the toss. Batting in the first innings, the hosts were ordinary with the willow. Lanka succumbed to the pressure put by Indian bowlers and ended up with just 183 runs on the scoreboard. Mathews (64) and Dinesh Chandimal (59) were the only two batters who salvaged some pride with their individual performances in the first innings.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with his six-wicket haul.

Amit Mishra picked two wickets while Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron had one each to their names. Following a below-average score, India almost confirmed a victory for themselves by posting 375 on the scoreboard. The opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with his scintillating knock of 134 runs. He was aptly supported by skipper Virat Kohli who was the other centurion of the innings.

Sri Lanka produced a much better batting performance in the third innings to keep the game alive. Chandimal continued his fine form as he smashed 162 runs.

The right-hander took his team to a respectable score of 367 runs. In the end, India needed 176 runs to seal the deal.

The target didn’t seem troublesome for India. However, Sri Lanka bowlers made Indians dance to their tunes.

The left-arm spinner Rangana Herath hardly bowled any lose balls on day four as he triggered a collapse with India folding for 112.

With his seven-wicket haul, Herath single-handedly took Sri Lanka to victory by 63 runs.

