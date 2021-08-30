On This Day in 2016: Alex Hales 171 Powers England to a Record-Breaking 444/3

On this day, five years ago, Alex Hales scored a stunning 171-run knock off just 122 deliveries and powered England to the then highest of 444/3 in ODI history against Pakistan at Trent Bridge.

However, two years later, England bettered their own record as they scored 481 runs for the loss of six wickets against Australia in their stipulated fifty overs in Nottingham. There were a few similarities in England’s two monstrous totals in – Alex Hales was the top scorer in both games and the two encounters were played in Nottingham.

Hales’ 171-run was laced with 22 fours and four sixes.

Azhar Ali-led Pakistan came into this encounter with an added baggage, having lost the previous two games. It was Pakistan’s last chance to stay in the series. However, they blew their chances early in the game due to their poor fielding.

Hasan Ali gave Pakistan an early breakthrough by removing Jason Roy in the sixth over when the scoreboard read 33/1. However, after that, Hales and Joe Root took control of the game and never looked back.

England reached their first fifty in 7.2 overs and it was just the start. After that, England added 140 runs in just 22.5 overs — Hales and Root added 93 and 54 runs, respectively. The duo went on to add 248 runs for the second wicket before Hales was sent back to pavilion in 37th over. And soon, Root followed the suit after having scored 85 runs off 86 balls.

After Root and Hales’ back to back departure, wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler and skipper Eoin Morgan took charge of the assault. The duo stitched an unbeaten 161-runs stand for the fourth wicket as England reached the mammoth total of 444/3.

In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 275 wickets as England won the match by 169 runs. England went on to win the five-match series 4-1.

