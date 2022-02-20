On This Day in 2016: Brendon McCullum Bids Farewell to Cricket with Fastest Test Ton in 54 Balls

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum played cricket on his terms till his very last international game. To the glorious batting career McCullum had, there could not have been a more befitting end than his record-breaking 54 ball century against Australia at Christchurch on February 20, 2016. Leading the Black Caps in his last game, McCullum won the toss and opted to bat first with a hope to post a big total on the board. However, the decision soon appeared to be going in the wrong direction after Australian bowlers picked three with just 32 runs on the board.

McCullum walked on to the crease with the responsibility of driving his team out of the trouble. Now, any other batter would have thought of taking time to settle in such a situation but McCullum being McCullum, launched a counterattack on the Australian bowlers.

Soon, New Zealand lost the wicket of Kane Williamson but that did not affect McCullum’s batting style. Instead, he started getting support from Corey Anderson on the other hand.

Hitting shots after shots to the boundary, McCullum soon completed his half-century in just 34 deliveries. This included 6 boundaries and 3 powerful six. The innings picked more pace after the half-century and McCullum’s attack became more lethal.

Before the Australian could realise that it was actually a Test match and not a T20, McCullum reached his century in just 54 deliveries- breaking the record for the fastest Test century by two balls. Before him, the record was jointly held by Viv Richards and Misbah-ul-Haq who had taken 56 deliveries to reach the feat.

After Anderson was departed for 72 off 66, McCullum received support from BJ Watling and went to score 145 runs off just 79 deliveries. Baking on the baling century of its skipper and another crucial 58 run innings by Battling, the Kiwis managed to score 370 runs on the scoreboard.

In reply, Australia scored a mammoth 505 runs in their first innings and eventually went on to win the Test match. But the highlight of the match remained McCullum quick fire century in his last Test outing for New Zealand.

