On This Day in 2016: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads India to a 237-run Win over West Indies

Team India hogged all the limelight after the third Test of the four-match series against West Indies at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet in 2016. The visitors’ intent and aggressive outlook towards the game helped them in scripting victory in a match that was heading towards a tie. The third day of the Test match was completely washed out due to rain. Thus, a draw was on cards for both the teams. However, India’s bowling unit had different plans as they produced a mind-boggling performance to steer the team to a victory by 237 runs.

Batting first in the match, Virat Kohli-led side posted 353 runs on the scoreboard. The team was heading towards a below-average total after a horrendous performance by the top-order and middle-order batsmen. However, Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as a surprise package for both India and West Indies. The bowling all-rounder slammed 118 runs off 297 deliveries. Ashwin found a competent ally in Wriddhiman Saha who also came with a hundred.

Following the par score posted by India, West Indies batters received a good start. However, the players failed to rack up a big score as they lost their wickets after getting settled in the middle. Bhuvneshwar Kumar rattled the opposition team with his swing and pace as he picked five crucial wickets including Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Marlon Samuels.

An impactful performance by India resulted in West Indies collapsing at 225. Coming into the third innings with a lead of 128, India quickly scored 217 runs more in 48 overs to give the Caribbean side a target of 325 runs. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with his knock of 78 runs.

Chasing 326, West Indies flattened at 108 in 47.3 overs. Mohammad Shami took a three-wicket haul while Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja had two wickets each under their belt. With India winning by 237 runs, Ashwin was adjudged the Man of the Match for his delightful century.

