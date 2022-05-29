On This Day in 2016: SRH Beat RCB to Win Maiden IPL Title

May 29, 2016 was a day to remember for all the Indian Premier League (IPL) fans. Two teams — Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) — were up against each other in the final of IPL 2016. It was a cracking affair as both the teams fought tooth and nail in their quest for a maiden IPL title.

The highly-anticipated clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru began with SRH skipper David Warner winning the toss and electing to put the total on the board. Batting first, the skipper led from the front as Warner was the highest run-getter for his team with a stunning 69 runs off 38 deliveries.

Though the middle-order stumbled, Yuvraj Singh and Ben Cutting took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners as they added 38 runs (23) and 39 runs (15), respectively. The efforts by the SRH batting unit resulted in the team posting an above-par total of 208 runs on the board in their 20 overs.

For RCB, Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowler as he scalped three wickets. Sreenath Aravind also picked two wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal had one under his belt.

Chasing 209, the Bangalore outfit got off to a blistering start as the opening duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli started hammering the ball all over the ground from the very first over. Gayle played a match-defining knock as he smashed a stunning 76 runs off 38 balls. He was aptly supported by Kohli who also added 54 runs to the scoreboard in just 35 deliveries.

RCB were in a commanding position in the match as they were reeling at 140 for one in the 13th over. However, what followed after that was a horrific collapse of RCB’s batting line-up as they kept losing their wickets at regular intervals.

After a brilliant show with the willow, Cutting shined with the ball too as he picked two crucial wickets of Gayle and KL Rahul. No other batsman apart from Gayle and Kohli took the responsibility of scoring runs for RCB and the same resulted in them losing the finals by eight runs.

