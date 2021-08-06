On This Day in 2016: Sri Lanka Takes an Unassailable 2-0 Series Lead Against Australia

Sri Lanka cricket team’s best performance of the 2010s came in July-August 2016 when they locked horns with Australia in a three-match home Test series. Coming into the second Test at the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka were buzzing with confidence as they had won the previous match by 106 runs. Islanders’ winning streak continued as they secured a victory in the second Test too by 229 runs.

An unassailable lead of 2-0 after victory in the first and second match, powered Sri Lanka to their first series win against the might Australia in 17 years. The last instance when Australia were outclassed by Sri Lanka came during September 1999 under the leadership of Sanath Jayasuriya. A 229-run victory in the second Test was also the largest win by runs between the two countries. The record was previously held by Australia as theft had stumped Sri Lanka by 197 runs at the same venue in 2004.

The Test match had commenced with Sri Lanka batting first and posting a score of 281. Kusal Mendis top-scored for the hosts as he played a sublime knock of 86 runs. The second innings saw the heroics of the spin duo of Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera as they folded Australia at a mere score of 106. Herath and Dilruwan picked four wickets each while Vishwa Fernando and Lakshan Sandakan had one each under their belt.

In response, Sri Lanka pasted 237 runs. Mitchell Starc was the man of the hour for Australia as he made headlines with a six-wicket haul. Australians were hoping to put up a better batting show in the last innings to win the Test match and level the series. However, they were again thrashed by Dilruwan.

The right-arm off-break bowler picked six wickets to make his total count reach ten across both innings. Dilruwan’s career-best 10-wicket haul steered Sri Lanka to their first series win against Australia in 17 years.

