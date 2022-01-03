On This Day in 2016: When Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow's Scripted History in Test against South Africa

On this day, in 2016, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper batsman galloped into history books during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visitors posted a mammoth 629/6 and it was primarily owing to the innings of Ben Stokes (258) and Jonny Bairstow (150*).

On a pitch that assisted stroke-makers, batters made merry and the match ended in a draw, but this will be always the match that will be remembered for the contributions of Stokes and Bairstow.

Both the players added 399 runs for the sixth wicket to set a new world record. They surpassed the previous record that was set by New Zealand duo Kane Williamson and BJ Watling – who had added 365 for the sixth wicket against Sri Lanka in 2015. Apart from this record, this 399-run stand between Stokes and Bairstow remains the second-highest partnership ever for England in Tests.

During this innings, Stokes raced past 200 off just 163 deliveries and he went past Virender Sehwag’s (168) record to take the second spot in the list of fastest double hundreds. As far as the numbers are concerned, Nathan Astle remains at the top as he completed his double ton off just 153 deliveries against England in 2001.

For his efforts with the bat, Stokes was named Man of the Match. Speaking at the end of the match, he said, “When I started going we had a good score on the board so I thought me getting out here won’t be the worst thing. I just went for my shots and it came off."

Responding to England’s score of 629/6, South Africa managed 627 in their effort and eventually the match ended in a draw.

South Africa did not have the services of Dale Steyn, Kyle Abbott and Vernon Philander and this is where the England duo cashed in and made merry under the glorious sun.

