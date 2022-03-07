On This Day in 2017: India’s Iconic Comeback to Beat Australia in Bengaluru Test

On this day, five years ago in 2017, the Indian cricket team came from behind on the third day to record a thumping win over Australia in Bengaluru. It was the second Test of four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India came into this game after losing the opening Test by 333 runs. During the first two days of the Bengaluru Test, it seemed India might be at the receiving end of another humiliating defeat. However, they turned things around on the third and fourth day to record one of the most memorable wins in the red-ball format in recent years.

Batting first, India was bundled out at 189/10 in 71.2 overs. KL Rahul (90 runs off 205 balls) top-scored for the home team while Karun Nair scored 26 runs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane managed 17. Virat Kohli contributed with 12 runs.

As many as three Indian players (Abhinav Mukund, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yada) were dismissed for a duck while the likes of R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and W Saha failed to touch the double-digit figure.

Nathan Lyon picked eight wickets while giving away 50 runs.

In reply, propelled by fifties from Matt Renshaw (60 runs off 196 balls) and Shaun Marsh (66 runs off 197 balls), Australia posted 276/10 in 122.4 overs.

Jadeja finished the innings with a figure of 63/6.

India fared better in the second innings as they scored 274 runs for the loss of ten wickets to post a defendable target of 188 runs in front of Australia. Pujara scored 92 runs off 221 balls while Rahul and Rahane contributed 51 and 52 runs, respectively.

Josh Hazlewood bagged six wickets while giving away 67 runs. Chasing 188 for the win, Australia was sweeped at just 112/10 to concede the match by 75 runs.

Ashwin picked a six-wicket haul during the fourth innings.

The hosts went on to win the four-match Test series 2-1 after the third game ended in a draw and they won the final fixture by eight wickets.

