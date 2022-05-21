On This Day in 2017: Mumbai Indians Clinch Third IPL Title With One-Run Victory in Final

Riding on the back of an exceptional campaign in the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians arrived in the tournament final, eyeing a third title. Facing them at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium was Rising Pune Super Giant with their first and last chance to lift an IPL trophy.

Winning the toss, Rohit Sharma opted to bat first with hopes of getting a good total on the board. However, the decision soon appeared to be boomeranging after Mumbai lost both its openers in the third over of the innings. Jaydev Unadkat gave Pune an early edge over the two tines IPL champion and soon other bowlers also joined the party.

Pune tamed Mumbai Indians’ run rate as it struggled to accelerate the scoring amidst the fall of wickets. After 11 overs, Mumbai Indians were reeling at 65/5 with Krunal Pandya attempting the innings back on track with his resilient innings. With a little support from Mitchell Johnson down the order, Pandya took Mumbai to a 129 before getting dismissed at 47 on the last ball of the innings.

With just 130 to chase, Rising Pune Super Giant fan’s camp must have been fancying the chance to lift a trophy. Despite an early fall of opener Rahul Tripathi, Pune got off to a decent start getting to 71 before the fall of its second wicket.

While the chase still looked pretty much in Pune’s control, Mumbai made a comeback by controlling the run rate.

With set Steve Smith on the crease, Pune were favourites to chase 11 off the last over but Mitchell Johnson had different plans.

Johnson first dismissed Manoj Tiwary and followed it up with the wicket of Steve Smith to boost Mumbai’s chances for a third IPL title.

And it all boiled down to the final delivery with Pune needing four to win.

Johnson bowled a full on the middle ball to Daniel Christian who flicked it through the midwicket. The batters meanwhile completed two runs and were charging for a third but Parthiv lodged the bails off just in time for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai clinched the match in a last-ball thriller and became the first team to win the IPL title the third time.

