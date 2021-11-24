On This Day in 2018: Australia Win Record 4th Women’s World T20 Title

On this day, three years ago, Meg Lanning-led Australia won their record fourth ICC T20 World Cup by defeating their traditional rivals England in the final of the showpiece event by eight wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. England skipper Heather Knight decided to put a total on the scorecard after winning the toss.

However, Knight’s decision to bat first did not go well for her side as England lost two early wickets in form of Tammy Beaumont (4 runs off 9 balls) and Amy Jones (4 runs off 4 balls) during the powerplay.

Beaumont was removed from the attack by ace Aussie seamer Megan Schutt while Jones was forced to go back to the pavilion due to a runout, which was affected by Georgia Wareham.

The English side kept losing wickets at the regular interval throughout the innings and was not even able to string up a single partnership for more than 23 runs. Swashbuckling England opener Danielle Wyatt top-scored for her side with 43 runs off 37 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

Wyatt also tried to counterattack Aussie bowlers on multiple occasions throughout her innings but she did not get any support from the other end. And, eventually, she was sent back to the pavilion in the 11th over by Ashleigh Gardner, courtesy of a smart catch from Aussie skipper Meg Lanning.

Following Wyatt’s dismissal, England’s batting collapsed and they were eventually bundled out for 105 runs in 19.4 overs.

For Australia, all-rounder Gardner bagged three wickets while conceding 22 runs. Schutt and Wareham chipped in with two wickets while their superstar Ellyse Perry bagged one wicket as well.

Chasing 106 runs for a win, Australia won the match in just 15.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. After picking three wickets, Gardner returned to score quickfire 33 runs for her side. She was also awarded the player of the match award for her all-round show.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here