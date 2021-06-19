On This Day in 2018: England Amass Record-Breaking 481/6 vs Australia at Trent Bridge

In the space of 11 days in June 2018, the record for the highest ODI innings total in men’s and women’s cricket was broken. First, on June 8, 2018, New Zealand women made the highest total in the history of One Day Internationals - 490/4 against Ireland in Dublin. Then, England men’s team broke their own record of the highest score in ODIs, when they crushed Australia by 242 runs to clinch the series at Trent Bridge after hitting 481/6.

Notably, it was the same venue where they plundered the previous record – 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016. The hosts hammered 21 sixes and 41 fours in becoming the first men’s side to reach 450 in ODI history. The Three Lions thus showed the world their transformation into a complete ODI outfit.

An 159-run partnership between Jason Roy (82) and Jonny Bairstow (139) gave the English side a perfect start. Post Roy’s departure, Australia’s hopes of a comeback were dashed pretty quickly Alex Hales began pulverizing their attack.

The right-handed batsman took the Aussie bowlers to the cleaners with his whirlwind 147 from 92 balls. His innings was peppered with 16 fours and five sixes.

While Hales and Bairstow continued their onslaught while adding 151 for the second wicket in a little less than 15 overs.

Skipper Eoin Morgan joined the party to provide a late impetus with a rapid 67 off just 30 balls. The southpaw struck a 21-ball half century, which is the fastest by an English batsman in ODIs and also to become his country’s all-time top ODI run-scorer.

England’s ruthless onslaught included 21 massive sixes along with 41 fours. Australia’s Ashton Agar was the most economical bowler, who gave away 70 runs in his quota of 10 overs. The rest received a thorough hammering by Morgan’s men.

With the the fate of the match already decided, Australia’s chase was a mere formality. The English showed their dominance with the ball, as they packed the opposition for 239 in 27 overs. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up seven wickets between them, while David Willey pitched in with two to put the Aussies out of their misery.

