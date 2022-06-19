On This Day in 2018: When England Scored Record-Breaking 481 Against Australia in ODI

Four years back, on this day, England team scripted the highest score in ODI cricket as they posted a mammoth total of 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England’s brilliant batting also caused the most crushing defeat – in terms of runs – ever inflicted on Australia.

On Friday, England broke their own world record as they posted a massive 498/4 against Netherland in an ODI match at Amstelveen.

On 19 June 2018, the English team smashed 41 boundaries and 21 sixes against Australia to become the first side to reach a 450-plus total in the history of ODI cricket.

England opening batters Jason Roy (82 runs off 61 balls) and Jonny Bairstow (139 runs off 92 balls) stitched a strong partnership of 158 runs to provide a solid foundation to their side. Alex Hales (147 runs off 92 balls) continued the onslaught as he hit 16 boundaries and 5 sixes during his blistering knock. Later, skipper Eoin Morgan scored a quickfire 67 off 30 deliveries to guide his side to a massive total of 481/6.

For Australia, fast bowler Jhye Richardson emerged as the best bowler of the side after picking up three wickets conceding 92 runs in his 10 overs. Spinner Ashton Agar claimed one wicket in the match.

Aussies suffered a big jolt initially during their run chase as their opening batter D’Arcy Short (15 runs off 12 balls) departed just in the fourth over of the innings. The other opening batter Travis Head’s (51 runs off 39 balls) innings appeared to be a ray of hope after he notched up a half century. However, his knock came to a premature end after all-rounder Moeen Ali dismissed him in the 13th over of the innings. The situation started getting worse as Aussie batters seemed simply clueless while facing the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Ali.

Rashid and Moeen Ali’s magical bowling resulted in a collapse as the visitors lost their last six wickets within a span of just 66 runs. Australia were ultimately bundled out for just 239 runs in 37 overs.

Rashid claimed four wickets after conceding 47 runs in his 10 overs. Ali, on the other hand, bagged three wickets to provide a much-required support to Rashid.

