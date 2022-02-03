On This Day in 2018: Prithvi Shaw-led India Win ICC Under-19 World Cup for a Record Fourth Time

On This Day in 2018: Nearly two years after missing out on a record fourth Under-19 World Cup victory in Bangladesh in 2016, the Indian U-19 team was standing at the doorsteps of yet another WC title on February 3, 2018. Led by Prithvi Shaw, the team had cruised its way to the finals against Australia and was at the brink of becoming the first team to win four U-19 World Cups. The Men in Blue had previously won the trophy in 2002, 2008 and 2012.

Winning the toss at New Zealand’s Mount Maunganui, Australia decided to bat first with an aim to pose a good total on the board.

The Aussies got off to a steady start but in the sixth over, Ishan Porel gave them the first shock by dismissing opener Max Bryant. Before the completion of the 12th over, Australia lost two more wickets and was down to 59 for 3. Partnership between Param Uppal and Jonathan Merlo gave the Aussies some hope and the two added 75 runs together. However, after Uppal’s dismissal in the 29th over, wickets kept falling in quick succession and the innings got bundled up at a total of 216 runs on board.

In response, the Indians gave no room for a bounce back to the Aussies and cruised their way to victory banking on a brilliant century by Manoj Kalra and contributing innings by Hardik Desai (47), Prithvi Shaw (29) and Shubhman Gill (31).

Kalra was awarded the player of the match title and Gill bagged the player of the series for his brilliant run in the tournament. He scored 373 runs in the tournament.

The Indian team remained unbeaten in the tournament and lifted the U-19 World Cup for a record fourth time. The victory was also the first World Cup title for coach Rahul Dravid. The former Indian batter had worked with the team in the 2016 U-19 world cup as well.

In winning the U-19 WC title the most number of times, India is followed by Australia (3 titles) and Pakistan (2 titles).

