On This Day in 2018: Trailing 2-0, India Bounce Back with a Clinical Win at Trent Bridge

In England for a five-match Test series in August 2018, India were haunted by the memories from 2011 and 2014 tours. India suffered a series whitewash in 2011 while they lost by 1-3 during the five-match Test series in 2014.

Carrying the weight of past two tours, the Indian team were under pressure against an England side that continued to be a formidable opponent at home.

And the story continued with the visitors losing the first two matches - by 31 runs and an innings and 159 runs.

A win was enough for England to secure yet another series win. But India delayed that with what appeared to be a sparkling comeback to keep the series alive.

Playing at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England opted to bowl first.

After playing 94.5 overs, India ended up with 329 runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Virat Kohli shined with the bat for India with a glorious knock of 97 runs.

In reply, the England team saw an alarming dip in their batting performance. The team was skittled for 161 runs with no batter touching score of 40.

Hardik Pandya inflicted the maximum damage with a maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. In their second batting innings, India returned with an even better batting performance. Kohli continued his excellent form, slamming a century.

On the back of 103 runs slammed by the skipper, India reached a score of 352 in their second batting innings. Chasing 521 runs in the fourth innings, England performed better with the bat but ultimately were bowled out for 371. While all the other home batters failed to show any resilience, skipper Joe Root salvaged some pride with his knock of 106 runs.

For India, this time it was Jasprit Bimrah who was the pick of the bowlers, taking a five-wicket haul. In the end, a combined effort by the batting and bowling unit fetched India a massive victory by 203 runs. However, that was the only win that India could manage in the five-match Test series as they lost by 1-4.

