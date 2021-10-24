On This Day in 2018: Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record to Become Fastest to Score 10,000 ODI Runs

On October 24, 2018, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the fastest ever batter to reach 10,000 runs in One Day Internationals surpassing his compatriot and India’s greatest batter Sachin Tendulkar. He achieved this feat in inning number 205 of his career, batting in Visakhapatnam against West Indies in the second ODI of the series. Sachin scored his 10,000 in 259 innings.

With this, the Indian skipper became the 12th batter in the world to achieve the milestone.

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

In the game, Kohli helped his team reach the mammoth total of 321 for 6 in 50 overs by scoring a humongous inning of 157 runs from 129 balls. During this inning, the Indian skipper also became the fastest batter to make 1,000 in a calendar year, taking just 11 innings.

The India-West Indies match is an interesting part of cricket history because this high-octane clash ended in a tie. In response to India’s big total, with a century from Shai Hope and a 94 from Shimron Hetmyer, West Indies managed to match India’s score.

To India’s pride, the 3rd fastest 10000 ODI runs have also been scored by an Indian. Sourav Ganguly reached the landmark in 263 innings. Australia’s Ricky Ponting is 4th in this list who scored the runs in 266 innings, and South Africa’s Jaques Kallis is at 5th with 272 innings.

14 international batters have hitherto scored 10,000 runs as MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle entered the 10,000-club in 2019. The elite list contains names of stalwarts like Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Kohli, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kallis, Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Dhoni, Gayle, Brian Lara, and Tillakaratne Dilshan.

The Indian skipper is currently preparing for their ICC T20 World Cup Campaign which will commence on Sunday, October 24 against the arch-rivals Pakistan. The game will start at 7:30 pm at the Dubai International Stadium.

