On This Day in 2019: Heartbreak For Indians as New Zealand Edge Ahead in Rain-Marred World Cup Semifinal

India suffered one of the most heartbreaking losses against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. India dominated the World Cup league stage as they won seven out of their nine league games and finished at the top of the points table. However, the Black Caps edged ahead during the semi-final paving the way for their second straight ODI WC final.

The match between the two sides was played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. The toss flipped in the favor of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and he opted to bat first.

New Zealand posted a total of 239 runs on the scoreboard thanks to fighting fifties from Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson against a disciplined Indian bowling attack.

NZ received their first hiccup in the third over only as Jasprit Bumrah picked his first wicket in the form of Martin Guptill. Henry Nicholls managed 28 off 51 before walking back to the pavilion with Ravindra Jadeja cleaning him up.

From 69/2, Williamson and Taylor joined forces and stitched together what turned out to be a match-defining partnership.

Williamson played a sublime knock of 67 runs while Taylor added 74 runs to the scoreboard. However, after the skipper and Taylor, no batsmen could score runs and the Kiwis managed 239/8 in 50 overs.

The match though had to be halted with New Zealand 211/5 and didn’t resume before being pushed into the reserve day. For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers as he picked three wickets while Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 240, India got off to a nightmarish start. The top-order comprising Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli failed on the big occasion as they marched back to the pavilion after scoring just one run each. The middle-order also failed to show any character.

Jadeja and MS Dhoni ignited hopes. Jadeja played a stunning knock of 77 runs while Dhoni hit a measured. However, it wasn’t enough to take India home as New Zealand scripted a victory by 18 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here